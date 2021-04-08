Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,280 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 41,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $55.81. The stock had a trading volume of 528,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,036,705. The stock has a market cap of $236.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.53. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

