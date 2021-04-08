Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 197,352 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,294,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 197,352 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.56% of Uniti Group worth $14,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniti Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Uniti Group stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,031. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.97. Uniti Group Inc. has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $13.40.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.64). Analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

