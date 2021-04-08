Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 22,563 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,563 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust accounts for approximately 0.9% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Digital Realty Trust worth $49,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $303,759,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,698,356,000 after buying an additional 1,322,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,801,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,845,000 after buying an additional 752,878 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,275,000 after buying an additional 651,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,582,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,726,000 after buying an additional 586,439 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Edward Jones raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.95.

Shares of DLR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.94. 9,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,305. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.80 and a 200-day moving average of $140.86. The stock has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $117,062.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,719.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,129. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

