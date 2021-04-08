Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 2,400 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $524.45.

TMO traded up $7.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $473.88. 21,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,445. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $456.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.52 and a 1 year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

