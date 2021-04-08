Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 8,098 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,149 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,098 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $18,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.32.

Shares of HD traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $313.28. 83,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,696,611. The company has a market cap of $337.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $191.54 and a 52 week high of $315.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

