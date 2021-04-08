Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 8,276 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,276 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $256,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $765,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 168.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after purchasing an additional 53,387 shares during the period. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $4,621,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.11. 133,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,734,998. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $197.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

