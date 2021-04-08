Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 8,794 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,807 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,794 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,578,707. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.54 and a fifty-two week high of $113.82. The company has a market capitalization of $133.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.10 and a 200-day moving average of $99.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.22.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

