Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 9,756 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,242 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,756 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325,128 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,096,543,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,260 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,746,000 after purchasing an additional 906,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,767,000 after purchasing an additional 95,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.36.

Applied Materials stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.89. 164,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,623,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.22 and a 52-week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

