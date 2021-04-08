Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 97,785 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,785 shares during the period. GDS accounts for about 0.6% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of GDS worth $35,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in GDS by 597.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GDS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.76.

Shares of GDS stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $79.92. The stock had a trading volume of 19,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,160. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.44 and a 200 day moving average of $93.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $49.72 and a 12-month high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

