Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 361.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,764 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTMC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,225,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 255,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 36,745 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $917,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000.

Shares of BATS:PTMC opened at $35.04 on Thursday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $32.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.13.

