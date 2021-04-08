Pacific Center for Financial Services Has $4.09 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,791 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.5% of Pacific Center for Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Apple were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.03.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $127.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.20 and a 200-day moving average of $123.53. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $65.31 and a one year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.