Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $18,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

PPBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

PPBI opened at $42.94 on Thursday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.24 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.76.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $191.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

In other news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $486,641.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $1,137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,403,862.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,934 shares of company stock worth $1,880,162. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

