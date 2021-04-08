Pamp Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $5,030.58 (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Pamp Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pamp Network has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. Pamp Network has a market capitalization of $5,030.58 and approximately $869.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pamp Network Profile

Pamp Network is a coin. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Pamp Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pamp Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pamp Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

