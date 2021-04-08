Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Stock Price Up 4%

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$42.51 and last traded at C$42.22. Approximately 665,932 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 536,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.59.

PAAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “na” rating and a C$49.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

