Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.74

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.74 and traded as high as C$0.87. Pan Orient Energy shares last traded at C$0.87, with a volume of 2,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.87 per share, with a total value of C$43,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 262,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$228,375. Insiders have acquired 849,500 shares of company stock worth $730,950 over the last ninety days.

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; a 49% interest in the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

