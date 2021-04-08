PancakeSwap 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $977.16 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 20.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One PancakeSwap coin can now be purchased for $20.98 or 0.00036218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $3.14 billion and $977.16 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00056450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00022457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $367.88 or 0.00634990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00083879 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00030526 BTC.

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

PancakeSwap (CRYPTO:CAKE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 149,691,463 coins. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.