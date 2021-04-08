Panda Yield (BBOO) Price Tops $2.56 on Exchanges

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 8th. Panda Yield has a total market capitalization of $3.31 million and $520,675.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Panda Yield coin can now be purchased for about $2.56 or 0.00004401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Panda Yield has traded down 21% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Panda Yield alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00055730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00022644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00084244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $368.24 or 0.00634147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00030303 BTC.

About Panda Yield

BBOO is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,296,719 coins and its circulating supply is 1,296,449 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Buying and Selling Panda Yield

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Panda Yield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Panda Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Panda Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Panda Yield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.