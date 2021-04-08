Pantos (PAN) Price Up 32% Over Last Week

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last week, Pantos has traded up 32% against the US dollar. Pantos has a market cap of $8.51 million and $165,911.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pantos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000533 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00070747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.66 or 0.00260646 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005434 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $451.94 or 0.00781886 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,776.90 or 0.99958410 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00017553 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.10 or 0.00714695 BTC.

Pantos Profile

Pantos’ genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,613,287 coins. The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official website is pantos.io . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

Pantos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

