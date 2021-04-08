Paparazzi (PAZZI) Market Capitalization Hits $21,395.05

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 8th. In the last week, Paparazzi has traded 25% higher against the US dollar. One Paparazzi coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Paparazzi has a total market capitalization of $21,395.05 and $1,049.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00056667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00022318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $372.30 or 0.00639379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00083972 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00030419 BTC.

Paparazzi Profile

Paparazzi (CRYPTO:PAZZI) is a coin. It launched on May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io . Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Paparazzi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paparazzi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paparazzi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

