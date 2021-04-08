PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target Raised to $110.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

PAR traded up $15.89 on Thursday, hitting $78.21. 1,552,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,579. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -47.40 and a beta of 1.91. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $90.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $58.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.39 million. On average, analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADW Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,872,000 after acquiring an additional 275,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,639,000 after buying an additional 495,226 shares in the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 1,024,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,333,000 after buying an additional 191,722 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 941,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,111,000 after buying an additional 41,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 644,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,478,000 after buying an additional 181,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

