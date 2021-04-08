PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target Raised to $110.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.65% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.
PAR traded up $15.89 on Thursday, hitting $78.21. 1,552,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,579. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -47.40 and a beta of 1.91. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $90.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADW Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,872,000 after acquiring an additional 275,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,639,000 after buying an additional 495,226 shares in the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 1,024,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,333,000 after buying an additional 191,722 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 941,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,111,000 after buying an additional 41,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 644,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,478,000 after buying an additional 181,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.
PAR Technology Company Profile
PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.
