Parachute (PAR) Price Up 9% This Week

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0261 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $16.02 million and $162,765.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00051701 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000062 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 55.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 613,623,283 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars.

