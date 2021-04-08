ParallelCoin Price Hits $0.54 on Major Exchanges (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00000941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $171,176.36 and approximately $2,946.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ParallelCoin has traded down 26.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.38 or 0.00389843 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005249 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000618 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

