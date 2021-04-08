Park National Corp OH Buys 23,043 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2,523.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,043 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

PayPal stock opened at $258.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.76 billion, a PE ratio of 96.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.75 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

