Park National Corp OH Cuts Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,646 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $182.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.39. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $121.67 and a 52 week high of $186.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.06.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

