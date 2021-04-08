Park National Corp OH Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 190.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 22,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $600,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $136.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The company has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.89.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.