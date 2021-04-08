Park National Corp OH Has $2.48 Million Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,903 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,015 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $79.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $92.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RIO. DZ Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Societe Generale upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

