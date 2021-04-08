Park National Corp OH Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $450,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 811,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,870,000 after buying an additional 261,534 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 44.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW stock opened at $219.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.27 and a fifty-two week high of $228.77.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ITW. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.41.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.