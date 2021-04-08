Park National Corp OH Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,843 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,483 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,598,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,088,000 after buying an additional 3,097,955 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,838,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,082,000 after buying an additional 11,831,336 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,659,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,776,000 after buying an additional 2,767,443 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,272,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,889,000 after buying an additional 387,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,157,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,441,000 after buying an additional 105,895 shares during the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

HBAN opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.87.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

