Park National Corp OH Has $5.15 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,331 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Chubb by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 14,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $825,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.17.

Chubb stock opened at $159.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $93.10 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

