Park National Corp OH Has $6.21 Million Holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Roche were worth $6,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Roche in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Roche by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Roche in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Roche by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $40.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.63. The company has a market cap of $278.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. Roche Holding AG has a 1 year low of $39.16 and a 1 year high of $47.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $1.2782 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Roche’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RHHBY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Roche to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Roche from a “reduce” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

