Park National Corp OH Invests $1.93 Million in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $49.38 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.91.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.65.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

