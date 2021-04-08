Park National Corp OH Lowers Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 75,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,188,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $868,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $62.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.70.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on The Southern from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,747. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,049 shares of company stock valued at $802,200. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

