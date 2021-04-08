Park National Corp OH Lowers Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,444 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco stock opened at $80.05 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $44.10 and a one year high of $83.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,151.98, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.44.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

