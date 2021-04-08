Park National Corp OH Lowers Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,907 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $104.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $108.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.94 and its 200 day moving average is $87.39. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.59.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

