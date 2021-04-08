Park National Corp OH Sells 1,088 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 22,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

Shares of ALL opened at $116.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $118.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.