Park National Corp OH Sells 1,583 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Park National Corp OH reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $79.69 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $65.54 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $383,173.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

