Park National Corp OH Sells 22,221 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,221 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 100.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $327,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 41.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 216,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after acquiring an additional 63,249 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. HSBC downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.05.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,573,345. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock opened at $59.77 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.77, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.37.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

