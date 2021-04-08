Park National Corp OH Sells 2,437 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IBM opened at $134.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $137.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.77.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

