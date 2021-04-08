Park National Corp OH Sells 3,767 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,103,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,872,000 after buying an additional 28,215 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,023,000 after buying an additional 479,499 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,393,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,199,000 after buying an additional 53,807 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,057,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,731,000 after buying an additional 38,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,344,000 after buying an additional 106,075 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DVY opened at $115.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.30. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $116.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.