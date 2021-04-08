Park National Corp OH Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 25,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 49,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.86. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

