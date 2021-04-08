Park National Corp OH Trims Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.88.

LLY stock opened at $182.88 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.