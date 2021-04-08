PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. 290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PKCOY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of PARK24 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered PARK24 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60.

PARK24 Co, Ltd. operates and manages parking facilities in Japan and Internationally. The company operates through Parking Business in Japan, Parking Business Overseas, and Mobility Business segments. Its services include hourly parking facilities; reserved parking and monthly parking services; parking facilities for non-passenger vehicles, such as large vehicles, and motorcycles and bicycles; and overseas parking facilities, including patrolled parking facilities, and pay and display parking services.

