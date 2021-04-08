ParkinGo (GOT) Market Cap Reaches $1.60 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0791 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $631.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,637.76 or 1.00080422 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00035251 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00011043 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00100013 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001225 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001752 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

