ParkinGo Reaches One Day Volume of $21,739.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 91.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $21,739.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 55.6% against the dollar. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,234.60 or 0.99996175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00035718 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00011027 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.80 or 0.00100959 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001234 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005325 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

