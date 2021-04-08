PARSIQ (PRQ) Hits One Day Volume of $4.08 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $234.30 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for $2.10 or 0.00003617 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 111,592,777 coins. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

