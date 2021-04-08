Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.66

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.66 and traded as high as C$8.75. Pason Systems shares last traded at C$8.69, with a volume of 51,056 shares changing hands.

PSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price (up previously from C$10.50) on shares of Pason Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.66. The company has a market cap of C$722.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.69.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$32.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$24.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pason Systems Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 615.38%.

About Pason Systems (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring various drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder, a drilling recorder.

