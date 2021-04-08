Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.32.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PASG. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.21 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of PASG stock opened at $17.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average is $20.26. Passage Bio has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $38.23.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary Romano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jill M. Quigley sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $39,013.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,213,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,606,000 after purchasing an additional 700,431 shares during the last quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 602,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 94,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 15.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 31,245 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

