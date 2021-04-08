Patientory (PTOY) Price Hits $0.0328 on Major Exchanges

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Patientory has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $6,169.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patientory coin can now be purchased for $0.0328 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Patientory has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Patientory Coin Profile

Patientory (CRYPTO:PTOY) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patientory is patientory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

