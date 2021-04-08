Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Trading Down 4.4%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) was down 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.81. Approximately 9,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,557,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

Several research analysts recently commented on PTEN shares. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.48.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 3.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 56.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 251,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 307,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,003,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.