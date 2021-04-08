Paxos Standard Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Paxos Standard coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Paxos Standard has a total market cap of $909.24 million and $53.27 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00055086 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00014787 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000078 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 47.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard (PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 907,800,728 coins. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

